12 of the most romantic hotel suites in Australia

Southern Ocean Lodge. Photo: Supplied.

Valentine’s Day is coming up.

For most people, this will entail a glass of wine at your favourite restaurant but for others, it will be a good chance to get away from all the celebrations and canoodle and to plan a romantic getaway.

We’ve scoured through the most romantic hotels on TripAdvisor and compiled a list of the best hotel suites in Australia to spend with your loved one for Valentine’s Day and all-year-round.

The suites come with everything from a gas-log fireplace and hot-tubs through to double vanities and bespoke furnishings. We’ve kept the list diverse with boutique hotels in the inner-city as well as hideaways in Australia’s famous wine region in Barossa.

Here are a few of the favourites below:

QT, Sydney Photo: QT Sydney/ Facebook. Room: State Suite.

Features: Designer bathroom, double vanity, bespoke designer furnishings, walk-in rain water shower and round bath, two Flatscreen HD TV, city scape views.

Price: Prices vary from $1,250. Adelphi Hotel, Melbourne Photo: Adelphi Hotel/Facebook. Room: The Palatial Suite.

Features: Central hallway and separate lounge area with views of Flinders Lane, 55-inch flat-screen LED Smart TV, powder room, double vanities and complimentary breakfast for two.

Price: See website. Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island Photo: Supplied. Room: Osprey Pavilion.

Features: EcoSmart fire, state-of-the-art audio visual system and laptop computer, hand sculptured granite bath, sunken lounge and deluxe rain shower.

Price: $2,100 per person per night twin share. 'The premium Osprey Pavilion with wrap-around views of the Southern Ocean and coastal wilderness would be the ultimate treat for a loved one, complete with stone bathtub overlooking the wilderness, heated limestone floors, open fireplace and a private plunge spa. Add in private sunset drinks and canapes served in-suite and French Champagne at hand and you have the picture.' The Playford, Adelaide North Terrace facing Loft Suite. Photo: Supplied. Room: Loft Suite.

Features: Multimedia hub, in-room Foxtel, rainfall shower heads.

Price: From $245. Ovolo 1888, Sydney Photo: Ovolo 1888. Room: Junior Suite.

Features: Recycled timber work stations, separate bath and walk-in rain shower, room temperature control app on iPad, 40-inch Smart TV with Media Hub, city outlook, free continental breakfast.

Price: See website. One&Only, Hayman Island Photo: Supplied. Room: One-Bedroom Direct Pool Access Suites.

Features: Private butler upon request.

Price: $1,320 for a One-Bedroom Direct Pool Access Suite per night twin share and includes daily breakfast. 'One-Bedroom Direct Pool Access Suites, located on level 1 of the One&Only Pool Wing are completely new and offer direct swim-out access into the One&Only Hayman Pool from the balcony. All suites feature separate bedroom, dressing and lounge areas ensuite bathroom with separate shower, bath and double vanity and private double balcony. One-Bedroom Direct Pool Access Suite are spread out over 75 square meters, making it the ideal couples retreat for a romantic weekend getaway.' The Darling, Sydney Photo: QT Sydney/ Facebook. Room: Jewel Suite.

Features: Floor-to-ceiling glass with views of Sydney, a menu of 12 luxury pillows, marble bathrooms, rain showerheads, control four integrated system.

Price: See website. The Louise, Barossa Valley Photo: Supplied. Room: Seppeltsfield Suites

Features: Soft contemporary furnishing, gas-log fireplace, marbled ensuite, spa tub and walk-in shower, large courtyard, a deluxe continental breakfast delivered to you in-suite.

Price: See website. Hotel Hotel, Canberra Photo: Hotel Hotel/ Facebook. Room:The Creative Bedroom.

Features: Original artworks, heated bathroom floors, clay-rendered walls, double-glazed opening hardwood windows.

Price: See website. Saffire Freycinet, Tasmania Photo: Saffire Freycinet/ Facebook. Room: Luxury Suites

Features: Timber furnishings, LCD screen TV and Blu-ray DVD, double shower and bath with courtyard view, $100 for Spa Saffire and relaxation area.

Price: From $1,950. The Olsen, Melbourne Photo: The Olsen/ Facebook. Room: Spa Studio Suite

Features: Designer furnishings, 42-inch flat screen TV with Foxtel, private spa bath for two, Art Series signature bedding.

Price: See website. Park Hyatt, Sydney Photo: Park Hyatt Sydney/ Facebook. Room: Harbour Suite Bedroom.

Features: Four private balconies with views of the Sydney Opera House, round-the-clock butler service, Bose digital music system, marble bathrooms with TV.

Price: See website.

