12 Crazy Activities These CEOs Do In Their Spare Time

Photo: www.flickr.com and www.flickr.com

Having a high-stress job can definitely take a toll on someone’s mind and body. Especially if you’re running an entire company. Most CEOs get up early and they’re passionate about their jobs so it makes sense that they need a stress-reliever to completely free them of all work-related worries.



And that’s where hobbies become the solution. These extra-curricular activities range from killing elephants to space travel, but all of them are thrill-seeking and, often, dangerous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.