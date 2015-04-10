Here are 12 brilliant quotes from the late Richie Benaud on cricket, leadership and life

Richie Benaud. Photo: Patrick Riviere/ Getty.

Legendary cricket commentator Richie Benaud has passed away at the age of 84.

Benaud had been receiving radiation treatment for skin cancer. He died peacefully in his sleep.

The Channel Nine commentator was the “voice of cricket” across the world, respected by the players, fans and sports enthusiasts alike.

As a former national captain and Test cricket all-rounder himself, Benaud was “…perhaps the most influential cricketer and cricket personality since the Second World War,” according to Gideon Haigh, a prolific Australian sports journalist.

To celebrate his life and love of the national sport, here are 12 brilliant quotes from the man himself.

“My mantra is: put your brain into gear and if you can add to what’s on the screen then do it. Otherwise, shut up.” Date unknown.

“Well, Bruce Reid is not the worst batsman there is at international level. But those who are worse would not need to hire the Myer Music Bowl to hold a convention.” Date unknown.

Benaud commentating the test match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford Cricket in 2004. Photo: Tom Shaw/Getty.

“From our broadcasting box you can’t see any grass at all. It is simply a carpet of humanity.” Date unknown.

“Captaincy is 90 percent luck and 10 percent skill. But don’t try it without that 10 percent.” Date unknown.

“The key thing was to learn the value of economy with words and to never insult the viewer by telling them what they can already see.” Date unknown.

“A boy, just beginning, 25 years of age, baggy green number 408. His father’s best mate, son, brother, fighter, friend, inspiration… Phillip Hughes, forever rest in peace, son.” His tribute to the late Phillip Hughes on Channel Nine.

“The hallmark of a great captain is the ability to win the toss at the right time.” Date unknown.

“The problem with relying on nostalgia for commentary is that people only remember the good things.” Date unknown.

“Let’s just say that at 74 I’m in the mindset that, having been free-to-air, I want to stay free-to-air.” Date unknown.

Benaud at the SCG in 2013. Photo: Ryan Pierse/ Getty.

“Out on the field you haven’t got anyone whispering in your ear saying all sort of things, you’ve got to do it yourself.” Date unknown.

“He’s usually a good puller – but he couldn’t get it up that time.” Date unknown.

“I’m coping very well, the doctors are pleased. I’m going along slowly. The cancers need to be treated… I wish I had. You live and learn as you go along. I recommend to everyone they wear protection on their heads.” He told Channel Nine of his cancer treatment.

