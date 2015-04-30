11 private islands you can buy right now in Australia

All yours. No one else’s. Picture: /www.privateislandsonline.com

Chris Krolow, CEO of online marketplace Private Islands Inc. and host of HGTV’s “Island Hunters”, spoke to Business Insider this week about the reality of buying your own private island.

And it really can be a reality – there are plenty that might not be as expensive as you’d imagine. Even if they are, in the Asia and South Pacific region, 30-99 year leaseholds are generally accepted.

Krolow’s site has more than 500 islands listed, but there are a few things to know before you jump into the personal paradise market, starting with: “Can I actually get to it?”

We’ve picked out 16 of the most tempting around the world here, but for a more local view, here are 11 for sale around Australia.

Location: Cape Palmerstone, Queensland

Title: Leasehold (20 years)

Price: $850,000

Size: 8.7ha

“Situated 3km off the coast of Central Queensland. This island is easy to get to as it boasts its own private airstrip of 1100 metres, along with a 4 bedroom highset home set up high on the most magnificent vantage point of the island.”

Features: Rainforest, orchids, white sand beaches, coral, oysters whales and a 1986 Range Rover.

Sea turtles hatch and nest on the island, which is accessible by plane from Rockhampton or Mackay, or by boat.

Location: Queensland Tropical Coast

Title: Freehold

Price: $1,233,144

Size: 166ha

Not the Kangaroo Island with the world-beating resort. This one is just south of Hervey Bay in Queensland, across the water from Fraser Island.

Features: Excellent crabbing and fishing, native and tropical bush. Old 1.5km WWII airstrip. No home or buildings.

Location: Whitsundays, south of Mackay

Title: Leasehold

Price: $1,950,000

Size: 3.14ha

Just off the coast of Mackay, Queensland, the owner is prepared to syndicate the sale. Buy it with 4 to 6 families and share the exclusive fishing and swimming.

Features: Mackay airport is a 6-8 minute flight by helicopter direct. There’s a magnificent 4 bedroom air conditioned home which holds a B&B licence. Island is totally self sufficient and there’s approval to build a further dwelling.

Location: Gladstone, Queensland

Title: Freehold

Price: $2,000,000

Size: 4.86ha

You’ll share it with a couple of residences and a small commercial holding on the south end, but get exclusive access from the north. Encompasses a number of all-tides deep water beaches on which to land or moor your boat.

Features: Wallabies, koalas, pandanas and coconut trees including three very large rare and beautiful Coral Trees.

Location: Forster, New South Wales

Title: Freehold

Price: Price Upon Request

Size: 142.85ha

300km north of Sydney, the parcel is nestled amongst other channel islands at the mouth of Wallis Lake, close to the twin township of Forster/ Tuncurry. Has its own private 1500m runway.

Features: Oysters, various fish species, mud crabs, blue swimmers, prawns and octopus. Head out for your own private walking trails, swimming lagoons, beautiful flora and fauna, including deer. Access is only by boat or plane.

Location: Abbot Bay, Whitsundays

Title: Freehold

Price: $3,500,000

Size: 2.47ha

Three kilometres offshore lies your coral shores, a sandy beach and 15ha of untouched national park. And the Silver Shoals Lodge with its four private cabins. Boat access is via the Elliot River just off the Bruce Highway with sea transfers from Bowen or fly direct by helicopter from Hamilton Island, Whitsunday or Proserpine airport or Townsville.

Features: Managers/caretakers residence, full size tennis court, swimming pool and poolside barbecue.

Location: Port Curtis, Queensland

Title: Freehold

Price: $5,000,000

Size: 9.41ha

A fully freehold private island starring a luxurious home looking east over surrounding islands and beyond to the Great Barrier Reef. Lady Musgrave, Lady Elliot and Heron Island coral cays less than an hour from your own private jetty.

Features: 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom mansion, tropical botanical gardens, in-ground pool, private jetty and helipad. 15 huge fresh water tanks all interconnected and two dams, solar panels and supplemented with a powerful diesel generator.

Location: Central Queensland, Australia

Title: Freehold

Price: $6,000,000

Size: 266.69ha

Features: Lush tropical forest, classically Aussie grassland and long stretches of the beautiful beaches. There’s five lots available or you can buy the lot for $6 million. Lot 6 already has two private airstrips, a large airplane hanger and a cozy little beach cottage.

Location: Stanage, Queensland

Title: Leasehold

Price: $12,000,000

Size: 1,335.46ha

Why own one island when you can own three? Marble Island, Hunter Island and Tynemouth Island are a package deal, about halfway between Yeppoon and Mackay, 12 miles north of Plum Tree via Stanage Bay.

Features: Airstrip, abundant fishing, fantastic white beaches with no human footprints. Approval to build accommodation for an extra 12 visitors or family.

Location: NSW – 300 km North of Sydney

Title: Freehold

Price: Price Upon Request

Size: 105.22ha

Enjoy exceptional views over Wallis Lake and the surrounding area, chateau Le Marais sits just 50m from its own jetty and offers fantastic water skiing, windsurfing and swimming. It’s soon to be entirely self-sufficient.

Features: Mud crabs, blue swimmer crabs, prawns and oysters. Sea asparagus. 500-fruit tree orchard.

Location: Victoria’s Western Port Bay near Melbourne

Title: Freehold

Price: Available upon request

Size: 26.10ha

Sits just 20m above sea level, set within the tourist regions of Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, Phillip Island, Bass Coast and French Island in Western Port Bay. On the market for the first time since 1996.

Two dwellings (a house and a caravan), jetty and moorings, plus a permit to construct a two bedroom dwelling. Easy access to the major mobile telecommunications networks and free-to-air television. Access to the national broadband network available via satellite.

Features: Deepwater sea access off the southern point. Mangrove stand, rock pools, kayaking, fishing, inspirational sunrises and sunsets.

