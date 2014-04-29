Here Are 11 Hangover Cures From Around The World

Rugby League players Sam Burgess (L) and George Burgess (R) drink beers at the cricket earlier this year. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The ultimate hangover cure differs between countries and cultures.

In Thailand spicy rice noodles are meant to cure seemingly insatiable self-induced headaches, while in the US, UK and Ireland sufferers tend to opt for different variations on the greasy big breaky.

According to Confused.com , many Danes believe in drinking through the turmoil that is a hangover, with a recovery beer.

Other notable remedies include pickle juice in Russia, raw egg and pickled plums in Japan, and coagulated ox blood soup in Korea.

While Australia isn’t on the list below, Business Insider’s Australian hangover cures include Vegemite toast, a bacon and egg roll, strong coffee, and baked beans with chorizo.

But the key take home here is there probably isn’t any real hard-and-fast cure for the dreaded hangover besides maybe not drinking so much in the first place.



Source: Confused.com

