11 Haircuts That Ruined Celebrity Careers

Photo: Twitter

After Miley Cyrus tweeted photos of her new haircut, in which part of her head was shaved, fans and foes were quick to disapprove. Cyrus blew off her haters, tweeting “if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything at all … Never felt more me in my whole life. LOVE my hair. feel so happy, pretty, and free.”



But a bad haircut can result in more than a few mean jokes. Many celebrities have found that taking scissors to their scalps can even ruin their careers.

Maybe the haircuts just signified bigger issues, like the star losing focus. But either way, the style correlates strongly to the star’s success.

From cancelled television shows to bringing down a pop star, check out the power of a hairstyle.

