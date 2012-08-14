11 Haircuts That Ruined Celebrity Careers

Photo: Twitter
After Miley Cyrus tweeted photos of her new haircut, in which part of her head was shaved, fans and foes were quick to disapprove. Cyrus blew off her haters, tweeting “if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything at all … Never felt more me in my whole life. LOVE my hair. feel so happy, pretty, and free.”
But a bad haircut can result in more than a few mean jokes. Many celebrities have found that taking scissors to their scalps can even ruin their careers.
Maybe the haircuts just signified bigger issues, like the star losing focus. But either way, the style correlates strongly to the star’s success.
From cancelled television shows to bringing down a pop star, check out the power of a hairstyle.
After starring in box office hits 'Mean Girls' and 'Freaky Friday' with red hair, Lindsay Lohan was one of the most sought-after actresses in the world.
But shortly after she dyed her red hair bleach blonde and lost a ton of weight, Lohan started to be seen in a different light.
Today, she's often associated with partying more so than acting.
Britney Spears was the queen of the pop scene since she was 16-years-old.
But then, in 2007, Spears walked into a salon and shaved her head in front of hundreds of paparazzi flashbulbs. Instantly, public perception shifted and instead of a sex symbol, she was seen as an unstable person.
Since then, Spears has been working hard to regain her pop idol status.
Then she married Tom Cruise, got this mum haircut and started going by 'Kate.'
Her career became nearly non-existent.
But today, the divorcé is back to her signature long locks and her career is on the rise, with a Broadway play up next on the agenda.
Then, Leto started devoting more time to his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, and messed up his great looks with a series of bizarre hairstyles.
Once, he bleached his hair and eyebrows white. Then he went with a spiky mohawk. Lately, Leto's been sporting long and grungy hair.
He hasn't acted since 2007.
She was criticised and called a clown.
Aguilera also experimented with other hairstyles, including pink-streaked dreadlocks.
While her 2002 album 'Stripped' did well and she now appears regularly on TV as a judge on NBC's 'The Voice,' Aguilera hasn't had much of a musical hit since.
Joaquin Phoenix had been one of the most-respected actors in Hollywood, winning a Golden Globe for playing Johnny Cash in 'Walk The Line' ... until he grew long hair and a beard for the 2010 mockumentary 'I'm Still Here.'
But his new hair and attitude were too much to take, and film roles have almost dried up for the star.
She played a New York City college student and was admired for her long, curly hair.
Then she chopped off her hair. Soon after, ratings declined, and the show was cancelled a season later.
She starred in the film 'Bounce' a total commercial flop, and had a short-lived romance with Ben Affleck.
But by the next year, she switched back to blonde and dumped Affleck. In 2001, she starred in 'The Royal Tenenbaums' and her career began to soar once again.
Then she got an elegant bob and started dressing to the nines.
Since then, Richie has catapulted past her former 'Simple Life' reality show co-star Paris Hilton.
Today, she has her own lucrative fashion and jewelry line and stars as a judge on NBC's 'Fashion Star.'
The naturally blonde star said she 'flipped out' when she saw her darker 'do, which was for her role in 'One For The Money.'
But since Heigl went brunette, her career has nearly stalled.
After leaving her role on 'Grey's Anatomy' to focus on film acting, Heigl starred in 'Killers' with Ashton Kutcher, which hugely flopped.
After being passed over for Hayden Panettiere's role in 'Heroes,' she was cast in the film 'Superbad.'
Director Judd Apatow forced her to dye her hair red for the role, and it stuck.
Today, her career is on fire.
