10 Ways People Are Profiting From Whitney Houston's Death

The film that helped make Whitney Houston‘s rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” a household hit, will be returning to the big screen.For one night only, “The Bodyguard” will be re-released in theatres at the end of this month. NCM Fathom and Warner Bros. will bring the film to more than 500 movie theatres nationwide March 27.
Fathom claims the theatrical re-release has nothing to do with the singer’s passing, it’s simply to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary.
By amazing coincidence, Warner Bros. is releasing “The Bodyguard 20th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray” on March 27.
From iTunes to fan paraphernalia to auctions lots of people—including Dolly Parton!—are making big bucks off the singer’s death.
For one night only, you can view Houston's Oscar-nominated 'The Bodyguard' featuring Kevin Costner in theatres. The film will be shown at more than 500 theatres nationwide including 13 in N.J. 24 in N.Y. and over 80 in C.A. The '90s film follows a singer (Whitney Houston) plagued by a crazed fan-turned-stalker and her relationship with her bodyguard (Kevin Costner).
Check out a list of movie theatres showing the film, here.
One theatre in New Jersey, the Digiplex Rialto theatre of Westfield, is a three-minute drive from the Fairview Cemetery in which Houston was buried.
After being left out of the Will, Houston's ex-husband may pen a tell-all book, according to the Huffington Post.
Brown formerly planned to release a book in 2008 about Houston; however, it was never published.
Even if Brown did want to put out a book to earn some cash, he may be legally restricted since he signed a confidentiality agreement after his divorce.
One of Houston's biggest hits, 'I Will Always Love You,' was written by Dolly Parton. She'll continue to receive royalties on the song that she wrote.
Shortly after Houston's death, fans began purchasing her cover of Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You.' The single quickly climbed to the number one spot on the iTunes single's chart and currently sits at 52.
Music sales in general spiked. Immediately following her death, seven of Houston's records were listed in Amazon.com's best sellers music list. The only singer who outsold her was Adele after she won six Grammy awards.
Hours after the singer's death, the U.K. iTunes was accused of hiking prices of two of Houston's albums, 'The Ultimate Collection' went from $7.85 to $12.50, while 'The Greatest Hits' jumped slightly over three dollars from $12.50 to $15.67. Sony Music apologized, saying this was a mistake.
Retailers from f.y.e. to Target have been selling films featuring Whitney Houston including 'Waiting to Exhale' and Oscar nominated movies 'The Preacher's Wife' and 'The Bodyguard.'
Entertainment distributor f.y.e. is currently selling Blu-ray discs of 'The Bodyguard' for $17.99 while Amazon has them for $13.49 and used copies starting at $12. At the same time, Target and Walmart are selling widescreen special edition copies of the film for $5.
Netflix lost the rights to stream 'The Bodyguard' in 2011.
Whitney Houston's only child was named the sole heir to Whitney Houston's estate, which is valued at approximately $20 million, according to TMZ.
Bobbi Kristina was already getting funds from the family selling funeral footage to networks.
Bobbi Kristina, 19, won't receive her mother's entire fortune right now. It will be distributed in three installments when she turns 21, 25 and 30, according to 'Inside Edition.'
After she was pleading for ratings for her OWN network the night of the Grammys awards, Oprah landed the first interview with Whitney Houston's family.
The televised event touted her embracing Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina.
The interview scored Oprah an all-time high of 3.5 million viewers.
'The National Enquirer' plastered an distasteful open casket image of Houston on the front cover of their paper to boost sales.
On the streets of Newark during Houston's funeral, fans could be found wearing and selling paraphernalia of the singer including photos and T-shirts.
