10 Ways People Are Profiting From Whitney Houston's Death

Photo: Shutterstock / Habrda

The film that helped make Whitney Houston‘s rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” a household hit, will be returning to the big screen.For one night only, “The Bodyguard” will be re-released in theatres at the end of this month. NCM Fathom and Warner Bros. will bring the film to more than 500 movie theatres nationwide March 27.



Fathom claims the theatrical re-release has nothing to do with the singer’s passing, it’s simply to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary.

By amazing coincidence, Warner Bros. is releasing “The Bodyguard 20th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray” on March 27.

From iTunes to fan paraphernalia to auctions lots of people—including Dolly Parton!—are making big bucks off the singer’s death.

