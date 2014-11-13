Here Are 10 Traits Of A High Achiever - And What You Should Probably Be Doing If You Want To Be One

There are a few qualities that set high achievers apart from the rest of us, a new study has found.

Commissioned by Chobani, The Healthy Habits of Australian High Achievers, has surveyed 800 successful and everyday Australians to find out what habits and traits makes a person a “high achiever”.

After studying a range of work and lifestyle aspects, high achievers were found to outscore non-high achievers on every measure tested.

The study found that 65% of high achievers ranked eating a nutritious meal and getting at least 7 hours sleep each night as the two most equally important activities of every workday. It was also revealed that successful people place a higher importance on socialising, professional development and exercise than non-high achievers do.

Here are ten of the most noteworthy differences between a high achiever and a non-high achiever – and what you should probably do more of if you want to be more successful.

1. Health body, healthy mind 66% of high achievers agreed that a healthy body equals a healthy mind; compared to 48% among non-high achievers. 3. Read the news 31% of high achievers scan the online news for headlines as part of their morning ritual; compared to 12% of non-high achievers. 4. Be active 20% of high achievers do some form of exercise as part of their morning ritual; compared to 18% of non-high achievers. 5. It's good to mingle 65% of high achievers do social activities several times a week; compared to 58% of non-high achievers. 6. Have family time 62% of high achievers spend time with family several times a week; compared to 56% of non-high achievers. 7. Find love 25% of high achievers are also more likely to go on a date at least once a week; compared to 18% of non-high achievers. 8. Party all night long 6% of high achievers are also more likely to go out and stay out until 3am at least once a week; compared to 4% of non-high achievers. 9. Get lucky 52% of high achievers have sex at least once a week; compared to 44% of non-high achievers. 10. Go the extra mile 50% of high achievers will complete work tasks outside work hours; compared to 27% of non-high achievers.

