Here Are 10 Things You Should Be Overpaying For >

A lot of people regularly overpay for products and services, shelling out extra cash for everything from brand-name medications to HDMI cables.But people who try to live the frugal life may run into the opposite problem: chronically underpaying.



“People equate frugality with being cheap, but in my mind being frugal means you’re smart about money,” says Leah Ingram of the blog Suddenly Frugal.

“I don’t believe in spending hard-earned money on products that won’t hold up.”

Indeed, cheaping out and buying everything from the dollar store might save you money in the short term, but if that $2 underwear falls apart in the wash after a month, you haven’t really saved money in the long run. So while we usually love to tell people how they can spend less on everyday items, here are a few things that you might consider splurging on.

