Here Are 10 New iPad-Killers You Can Buy Next Year

The iPad had it easy in 2010. There were virtually no viable competing tablets on the market until Samsung released the Galaxy Tab this month.But it’s only going to get more difficult for the iPad in 2011 as almost every major electronics manufacturer prepares to launch a new tablet.
While Apple is rumoured to update the iPad in a few months, competitors are rushing to catch up with a slew of new Android and other OS offerings.
The race is on.
When it will come out: Early 2011.
What to expect: A 7 inch tablet that reportedly runs pretty darn fast when compared to the iPad. Could that be enough to make the PlayBook a true iPad killer? With a reported sub-$500 price tag, it could be.
When it will come out: Some time in 2011.
What to expect: HP's Jon Rubenstein said the company would be rolling out a 'great tablet' with Palm's WebOS operating system starting next year. We assume that means it'll be running WebOS 2.0 that will be released early next year.
When it will come out: End of 2011, most likely.
What to expect: Samsung already has plans to start producing 7' AMOLED displays. It doesn't take a stretch of the imagination to guess what they're for. By the time the screens start rolling off the line next summer, consumers will be itching for a refresh to their favourite Android tablet. Samsung has already sold 600,000 Galaxy Tabs, so we know there's a significant demand for the device.
When it will come out: The Kno is expected to start shipping at the end of this year. It's available for preorder now.
What to expect: The Kno is a massive device marketed as a 'tablet textbook' for students. We took a look at it a few weeks ago. There are two options: dual screen (pictured here) and single tablet. It also comes with a stylus for writing and sharing notes with your fellow students.
When it will come out: Most likely when Android 3.0 is released. Reports say that date will be around February 2011.
What to expect: A 7 inch tablet that will be the first to run a version of Android optimised for tablets. Verizon will offer 3G data plans and possibly integration with FIOS. You can bet Motorola hopes to have the same effect on Android tablet adoption as it did with Android smartphones.
When it will come out: Most likely the by the end of 2010. It's available for preorder now.
What to expect: The Inspiron Duo is Dell's attempt at merging a netbook and tablet. It has a 10.1 inch touchscreen that flips and folds open into a netbook. There's also a JBL speaker dock (not included) that should provide a nice media playback experience. Check out the tablet's teaser video here.
When it will come out: Engadget says March 2011.
What to expect: A 10 inch tablet running Android (3.0, we hope). There aren't too many details on the Eee Pad, but DigiTimes and others are saying that it will be part of a new wave of tablets running on the Tegra 2 processor.
When it will come out: March 2011, according to PC Magazine.
What to expect: The Cius will be an Android tablet targeted at business users. The 7 inch tablet will include Cisco's video conferencing, access to the Android Market, and HD video. Check out a full list of features here.
When it will come out: Summer 2011 or later, Crunch Gear estimates.
What to expect: Lenovo is releasing it's LePad in Asia soon, but it will only run Android 2.2. Like Motorola, Lenovo is waiting for the release of Android 3.0 before unveiling their tablet in the United States.
When it will come out: April 2011
What to expect: Acer announced that it will be launching two new Android tablets next year. There will be a 10 inch and 7 inch version of the device and Engadget reports they seem to be running Android 2.2. The 10 inch device has rear and front-facing cameras and an impressive 1280X800 display.
