Here Are 10 New iPad-Killers You Can Buy Next Year

Will the iPad burn next year?

The iPad had it easy in 2010. There were virtually no viable competing tablets on the market until Samsung released the Galaxy Tab this month.But it’s only going to get more difficult for the iPad in 2011 as almost every major electronics manufacturer prepares to launch a new tablet.



While Apple is rumoured to update the iPad in a few months, competitors are rushing to catch up with a slew of new Android and other OS offerings.

The race is on.

