Here are 10 of the most striking photos in Australian history

Australia has an incredibly rich and colourful history.

To celebrate this, Getty Images recently released its “Australia in Focus” collection looking at the most memorable moments in the nation.

The photos, curated from over 200 million photos, span from Cathy Freeman’s incredible gold medal run in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, the touching floral tribute in Martin Place following the 2014 Sydney Siege, and the “No War” graffiti painted on the Sydney Opera House by anti-war protesters in 2003 which “split the country between those shocked by the vandalism of a national icon, and others who supported the anti-war message”.

“All moments, whether painful, joyful, serious or entertaining, are reflective of the human experience,” Stuart Hannagan from Getty Images said.

“During my time at Getty Images I have come to realise that pictures can have an extraordinary impact on people and their lives.”

Here are 10 of the most iconic shots below.

Grant Hackett swims in North Sydney Pool under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Swimming Australia Speedo Sponsorship Launch on March 10, 2005. Adam Pretty/ Getty Images Cathy Freeman sets off on her way to gold in the Womens 400m Final at the Olympic Stadium on day 10 of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Adam Pretty /Allsport A view looking down on Martin Place of the thousands of floral tributes for deceased hostages 33-year-old cafe manager Tori Johnson and 38-year-old Sydney barrister Katrina Dawson. Cole Bennetts/ Getty Images Surf club members with their surfboards on Bondi Beach, Sydney in 1948. Popperfoto/ Getty Images Sydney Opera House staff scrub off the 'No War' graffiti painted in blood red letters by anti war protesters on the tip of the tallest sail on March 18, 2003. Chris McGrath/ Getty Images Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century over the Test Cap number '408' tribute to the late Phil Hughes during day two of the First Test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval on December 10, 2014. Ryan Pierse/ Getty Images Tim Cahill (top) and the Australians celebrate after Lucas Neill of the Socceroos scored a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Jordan on June 11, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. Scott Barbour/ Getty Images HRH Prince William accepts a hat presented by Australian Army troops on the second day of his unofficial visit to Australia on January 20, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/ WireImage Apolo Anton Ohno #369 of the USA gets his skate across the finish line as Steven Bradbury #300 of Australia celebrates winning the gold in the men's 1000m speed skating final during the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games. Clive Mason/ Getty Images Adam Goodes of the Swans celebrates after the round 10 AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Essendon Bombers at the SCG in 2013. Ryan Pierse/ Getty Images

