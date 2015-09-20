Here are 10 of the most powerful images on Getty

Photo: Kevin Mazur

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Getty Images has released a compilation of the most ground-breaking, significant and defining photos in history.

The curated photos span across iconic moments in news, sports and entertainment including the 2010 BP oil spill which saw over 205 gallons of oil released into the Gulf of Mexico, the New Zealand Sevens performing the Haka in a rainstorm after winning the Hong Kong Sevens as well as the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Since its founding, Getty has curated almost 200 million images, many of which have left a photographic legacy.

“Over the last 20 years I have been privileged to bear witness to the defining images featured in the Legacy Collection, and to work with the remarkable photographers responsible for documenting the world’s most important moments,” said co-founder and CEO of Getty Images, Jonathan Klein.

“All moments, whether painful, joyful, serious or entertaining, are reflective of the human experience. I am extremely proud to launch this milestone collection in our 20th anniversary year, a collection that, at its core, reflects the world back to itself through the very best imagery.”

We’ve selected some of our favourite picks from the most memorable photos in history.

Grant Hackett of Australia swims in North Sydney Pool under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Swimming Australia Speedo Sponsorship Launch on March 10, 2005 at North Sydney Pool Sydney, Australia. Photo: Adam Pretty. Angelina Jolie talks to an elderly Afghan returnee squatting in a public building during her three day visit in Afghanistan on October 23, 2008 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Marco Di Lauro A man covered with debris stands in a neighbourhood of Canape Vert on January 16, 2010 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: Schaul Schwarz Lady Gaga performs during the 2010 Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park on August 6, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Kevin Mazur. A brown pelican coated in heavy oil wallows in the surf June 4, 2010 on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana. BP's Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico on April 10, 2010 leaking an 205 million gallons of oil into the Gulf. Photo: Win McNamee A snowboarder flies through the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 12, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: Kevork Djansezian. Winter bathing. Photo: David Trood. Models showcase designs on the runway at the Bless'ed are the Meek show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia Spring/Summer 2013/2014. Photo: Ryan Pierse. Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their quarter final match, during the ATP Masters Series at the Foro Italico, May 11, 2007 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Clive Brunskill. The New Zealand team perform the Haka after winning the Cup final between England and New Zealand during the 2014 Hong Kong Sevens at Hong Kong International Stadium on March 30 2014 in Hong Kong. Photo: Cameron Spencer.

