Here Are 10 Of The Best Hotel Pools In Australia

HotelClub, the online hotel and booking site, has shared its best 10 Australia hotel pools for summer with Business Insider.

Sandra Kennedy from HotelClub.com said the heart of a hotel in summer is the swimming pool and they’ve changed dramatically to be as every bit as important as the bar.

“Gone are the days of over-chlorinated concrete boxes surrounded by an equally uninspiring garden. Hotels have stepped up their game by providing a relaxing poolside experience with a breath-taking setting to match” she said.

Here are 10 of the most spectacular Australian hotel pools with a view.

Holiday Inn Old Sydney Laze in the rooftop pool and spa with uninterrupted views of the harbour, Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House. Catch some rays while taking advantage of the rooftop wireless to plot lunch plans in the historic Rocks district, and refresh at the Lobby Lounge Bar before returning to the pool for a spectacular terrace sunset. Peppers Ruffles Lodge & Spa, Gold Coast Hinterland Embrace the summer months in the sparkling calm of the lap pool, stave off winter chills in the temperate waters of the outdoor heated pool and rejuvenate after a gym session in the sauna, steam room or outdoor spa. Break up pool dips with a visit to the private cinema set amongst Zen gardens and tai chi lawns. Bedarra Island Resort, Queensland Sunbathe alongside the gorgeous hotel pool or secure one of these outstanding villas to enjoy the view of the turquoise waters from your own private plunge pool. This all-inclusive luxury resort with a maximum of 16 guests offers the ultimate in seclusion and solace. Lake Argyle Resort, Western Australia Regardless of whether you're staying in the caravan park or a luxury Lake View Grand Villa at the Jewel of the Kimberley, all guests are welcome to dip in the 35m wet-edge infinity pool and spa. Enjoy remarkable views of Australia's largest man-made lake, surrounded by natural mudflats and grasslands which are home to about 150,000 waterbirds and other native Australian wildlife. The Langham, Sydney The Langham Sydney has recently reopened after a $30 million facelift. Guests can now expect the same opulent service on an even grander scale. Their no-rush policy means guests can bathe in the 20m indoor heated pool both before and after treatments. Enjoy a signature detox juice and relax under the pool's star-dappled sky ceiling. Crown Metropol, Melbourne Towering above Melbourne's CBD you'll find an infinity lap pool and relaxation deck. When you're done lapping and lounging, head into the ISIKA Spa for an individual spa treatment, Chakra Balancing Massage or Gentleman's Pedicure. Palazzo Versace, Gold Coast It's not a pool, it's a Water Salon – the only one of its kind in Australia. Take a dip before basking in the cabana oasis and slip behind sheer curtains for added intimacy while you peruse the world's first fashion-branded hotel poolside package menu. Quay West Suites, Sydney The palatial indoor pool, sauna and Jacuzzi on the level 24 recreational deck is enough to stir guests from their 5-star luxury Circular Quay accommodation, boasting views of Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House. Plunge into the sunken Roman style heated swimming pool, relax in the spa, and hit the sauna after a doze on the outdoor sundeck. Qualia, Hamilton Island Qualia upholds Hamilton Island's reputation as an aquatic playground. For those who prefer their water between four walls, the infinity-edge pools give the sensory illusion of swimming in the Great Barrier Reef, from the safety and serenity of your own freestanding pavilion. The Byron At Byron, Byron Bay While only five minutes south of Byron Bay, you’ll feel a world away from civilisation on these 45 acres of lush rainforest. The 25m-infinity pool (heated throughout winter) is the perfect way to unwind after a complimentary morning yoga session, and in the lead up to afternoon cocktails.

