The Rock Looks Ridiculously Awesome As 'Hercules' In First Trailer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is coming to the big screen as Hercules this summer — wearing a lion’s head.

The first trailer for the Paramount and MGM movie premiered Monday night at CinemaCon, the annual convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners.

This will be the second Hercules film we’re seeing this year after Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment’s box-office dud, “Legend of Hercules.”

Director Brett Ratner’s version looks much more promising.

“Hercules” is in theatres July 25.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are a few more images Paramount released for the film:

Here’s the poster for the film:

