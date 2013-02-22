Manhattan Attorney Allegedly Threatened To Whip Secretary For Being A 'Bad Girl'

Photo: Parker Waichman LLP

A personal injury lawyer in New York took “50 Shades of Grey” too far, his former secretary is claiming.Secretary Michelle Mauro testified in February that attorney Herbert Waichman told her she was a “bad girl” who needed to be whipped, emailed her pornographic images, and kissed her, The New York Post reported Tuesday.



“It was a crazy, insane place. I just wanted out of there,” Mauro reportedly testified. “He said, ‘Don’t let me have to get my whip! Don’t let me have to whip you. Stop being a bad girl. I’ll get my whip!'”

Mauro left the firm last year, when two of her former colleagues departed to set up a rival firm, according to the Post.

Her testimony came when Waichman sued all three of them for allegedly poaching clients.

Waichman is a founding partner of personal injury firm Parker Waichman LLP.

He earned his law degree from St. John’s University School of Law in 1983 and is currently a member of both the New York and New Jersey state bars, according to his law firm bio.

We reached out to Waichman through LinkedIn to give him a chance to comment but did not receive an immediate response Thursday.

