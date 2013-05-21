Herbalife's Stock Is Ripping

Shares of Herbalife are ripping today with the nutrition supplement seller’s stock last trading up more than 8% at $48 per share.



We haven’t seen any news on the stock, yet.

Herbalife is one of the most controversial stocks and it has generated a great deal of dicussion on both the long and short side.

Back in December, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who runs $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, publicly announced that he’s shorting more than 20 million shares of the stock. Ackman believes the company is a “pyramid scheme” and has a price target of $0.

Not everyone has agreed with him, though.

Ackman’s rival Carl Icahn snapped up a massive stake in Herbalife. Icahn owns more than 16 million shares of Herbalife.

The stock is trading well above the pre-Ackman short level.

Here’s a chart:

Yahoo! Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.