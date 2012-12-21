Herbalife Is Getting Slammed Again

Pershing Square Capital’s Bill Ackman is gave a devastating 342-slide presentation on why he’s shorting Herbalife.
“This a pyramid scheme,” said Ackman repeatedly to Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC.
Meanwhile, the stock is getting slammed, down 5 per cent today. This follows yesterday’s massive sell-off.
Check out the intraday chart from Bloomberg.
Photo: Bloomberg
