Herbalife Is Getting Slammed Again

Sam Ro

Pershing Square Capital’s Bill Ackman is gave a devastating 342-slide presentation on why he’s shorting Herbalife.

“This a pyramid scheme,” said Ackman repeatedly to Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC.

Meanwhile, the stock is getting slammed, down 5 per cent today.  This follows yesterday’s massive sell-off.

Check out the intraday chart from Bloomberg.

herbalife

Photo: Bloomberg

