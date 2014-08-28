Carl Icahn's Joke Tweet About The Ice Bucket Challenge Caused Herbalife To Spike

Julia La Roche

Shares of Herbalife surged after a Carl Icahn Tweet dissing an “Ice Bucket Challenge” request from Jefferies’ CEO.

Some folks reflexively thought that Icahn was referring to Herbalife when he said he was working on a “BIG deal.”

Icahn owns a massive stake in Herbalife, the company that his long-time rival Bill Ackman is infamously short.

Check it out:

HlfYahoo Finance

