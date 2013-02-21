Herbalife Has A Song About Itself That It's Playing On Its Conference Call

We’re tuning into Herbalife’s earnings call and we noticed the nutritional supplement seller is playing some pretty weird inspiring music.



It turns out it’s an Herbalife anthem.

Here are the lyrics via LyricsFreak.com:

We Are Here

(Herbalife Anthem)

We can cross any sea

Climb any mountain to reach our dream.

We just have to believe,

Trust the voice that is whispering within.

And no matter where we go

Well be standing together as one.

We are here. We are strong.

Finally found where we belong.

Herbalife

Round the world

Come together, we are one.

And well never give up

Knowing we can make a change.

Herbalife.

We have walked through the rain,

Now there’s no place that I’d rather be.

And we all wear the name,

Side by side we are all family.

And no matter where we go,

Well be standing together as one.

We are here. We are strong.

Finally found where we belong.

Herbalife

Round the world

Come together, we are one.

And well never give up

Knowing we can make a change.

Herbalife.

We are here. We are strong.

Finally found where we belong.

Herbalife

Round the world

Come together, we are one.

We are here. We are strong.

Finally found where we belong.

Herbalife

Round the world

Come together, we are one.

And well never give up

Knowing we can make a change.

Herbalife.

A reader pointed out that there’s a dance, too.

