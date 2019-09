Wow.



Minutes ago, Carl Icahn revealed a massive 12.98 per cent stake in Herbalife, and the stock is surging.

Here’s the after-hours chart from MarketWatch.

Photo: MarketWatch

Watch Below: How Herbalife Became The Apple Of Discord For Bill Ackman And Carl Icahn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.