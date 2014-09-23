Herbalife Shares Crashed On Monday

Herbalife shares crashed into the close on Monday.

In late trade, the stock was down more than 13%, and closed down 10.3% to $US40.21 per share.

Some isolated chatter on Twitter suggested this could be related to rumours that Carl Icahn is unwinding his position in the company, but this is pure speculation.

On Twitter after the close on Monday, Fox Business News’ Charlie Gasparino poured some cold water on this rumour.

well that’s that @Carl_C_Icahn has not sold $hlf stake nor has he sold a share no option position either –sources close to the matter

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 22, 2014

But no matter the reason, the fact is that Herbalife shares had a brutal day Monday and closed at their lowest levels since May 2013.

Here’s the ugly intraday chart of Herbalife shares.

