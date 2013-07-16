Shares Of Herbalife Are Surging

Shares of nutritional supplement-seller Herbalife are up more than 6.2% today.



The stock was last trading around $52.08 a share.

We haven’t come across any news out today regarding the stock.

However, D.A. Davidson analyst Timothy Ramey put out a report on Friday saying that Herbalife’s stock could rise if an agreement is reached with the FTC “over greater disclosure and ‘lead generation.'” [via ValueWalk]

The analyst also called Herbalife his “best idea” in 2013 and said that he maintains the BUY rating and $78 price target.

Ramey’s report came out after a New York Post article about consumer groups meeting with the FTC.

Last week, the Post’s Michelle Celarier reported that representatives from the National Consumers League, the Hispanic Federation, the League of United Latino American Citizens and Consumer Action are expected to meet with the FTC today about looking into allegations that the company is a “pyramid scheme.”

Herbalife, a multi-level marketing firm that sells weightloss shakes and vitamins, is the company that hedge fund manager Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square is famously betting against. Back in December, Ackman publicly called Herbalife a “pyramid scheme.”

He’s shorting more than 20 million shares of Herbalife with a price target of $0. He believes that regulators will be induced to investigate Herbalife.

Not everyone has agreed with him, though. Ackman’s rival, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, snapped up a massive long position in Herbalife.

And the battle continues…

