Herbalife Shares Drop After Weak Earnings Report

Nutritional supplement-seller Herbalife reported second quarter earnings results and they came in weaker than expected.

For the second quarter, the multi-level marketer reported adjusted earnings per share of $US1.55 versus estimates of $US1.57.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $US1.31 billion versus estimates of $US1.354 billion.

The stock was last trading down about 7.7% in the after-hours session following the earnings announcement.

Herbalife is the company that hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is shorting. Last week, Ackman gave what he called “the most important presentation” of his career slamming the company again. As Ackman spoke, shares of Herbalife surged higher.

For more than 18 months, Ackman has been on a crusade against Herbalife — a maker of nutritional shakes he believes is operating as a “pyramid scheme” that targets poor people. It’s his contention that regulators, specifically the Federal Trade Commission, will shut the company down.

Herbalife has denied and continues to deny Ackman’s allegations.

A number of fund managers, most notably Carl Icahn, are long Herbalife’s stock. Icahn, who owns a massive stake, said a couple weeks ago that he has not sold a single share of his position.

So far, Ackman has amassed hundreds of millions in paper losses on his short.

The FTC opened an investigation into Herbalife back in March.

Here’s the earnings release:

Second quarter worldwide volume growth of 5 per cent compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted 1 EPS of $US1.55 increased 10 per cent compared to the prior year. Reported EPS of $US1.31 primarily reflects the impact of the non-cash costs associated with the convert and other items.

Raising FY’14 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $US6.17 to $US6.32.

Repurchased $US581 million or 9.8 million shares during the quarter.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) today reported second quarter net sales of $US1.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 7 per cent compared to the same time period in 2013 on volume point growth of 5 per cent. Adjusted1 net income for the quarter of $US141.4 million, or $US1.55 per diluted share, compares to 2013 second quarter adjusted net income of $US150.7 million, or $US1.41 per diluted share. On a reported basis, second quarter 2014 net income of $US119.5 million, or $US1.31 per diluted share compares to $US143.2 million, or $US1.34 per diluted share for the same period in 2013.

“Herbalife has once again delivered strong results in sales and profitability while demonstrating our continued ability to enhance our earnings per share,” said Michael Johnson, Herbalife’s chairman and CEO. “Our performance is a testament to the enthusiasm our millions of consumers and members have for our products. Additionally, our independent members are successfully executing numerous growth strategies to further develop customer loyalty and encourage individuals across our network to lead healthier, nutritious lives. Our members are proud to be a part of a solution to global public health issues and we value the integral role they play in Herbalife’s mission.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2014 the company generated cash flow from operations of $US156.9 million; invested $US39.6 million in capital expenditures; and repurchased$581.3 million in common shares outstanding under our share repurchase program.

Second Quarter 2014 Key Metrics2,3

Regional Volume Point and Average Active Sales Leader Metrics

Volume Points (Mil) Average Active Sales Leaders Region 2Q’14 Yr/Yr % Chg 2Q’14 Yr/Yr % Chg North America 335.8 (1%) 75,772 5% Asia Pacific 320.2 1% 74,916 6% EMEA 218.8 22% 56,692 18% Mexico 231.3 5% 64,656 3% South & Central America 206.3 (7%) 62,172 14% China 118.5 38% 18,703 33% Worldwide Total 1,430.9 5% 340,644 9%

Updated 2014 Guidance

Forward guidance excludes the impact of expenses (primarily for legal and advisory services) relating to the company’s response to information put into the marketplace by a short seller, which the company believes to be inaccurate and misleading, expenses related to a FTC inquiry, and the impact of non-cash interest costs associated with the company’s Convertible Notes and the expenses incurred related to the effort to recover costs related to the reaudit that occurred last year. Forward guidance is based on the average daily exchange rates of the first two weeks of July. Included in the guidance is the use of the GAAP rate for Venezuela of 10.6 to 1 for the balance of the year and excludes the potential impact of future devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar and future repatriation, if any, of existing cash balances in Venezuela.

Based on current business trends the company’s third quarter fiscal 2014 and full year fiscal 2014 guidance is provided below.

Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending September 30, 2014 December 31, 2014 Low High Low High Volume Point Growth vs 2013 5.5% 7.5% 6.0% 8.0% Net Sales Growth vs 2013 9.0% 11.0% 8.5% 10.5% Diluted EPS as adjusted $1.49 $1.53 $6.17 $6.32 Cap Ex ($ millions) $45.0 $55.0 $175.0 $195.0 Effective Tax Rate 27.0% 29.0% 27.5% 29.5%

Share Repurchase Program Update

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 9.8 million shares at an average cost of $US59.41. There is currently $US232.9 million remaining on the existing $US1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.

Second Quarter 2014 Earnings Conference Call

Herbalife senior management will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends on Tuesday, July 29, 2014 at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET).

The dial-in number for this conference call for domestic callers is (877) 317-1296 and (706) 634-5671 for international callers (conference ID 66932104). Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast in the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.herbalife.com.

An audio replay will be available following the completion of the conference call in MP3 format or by dialling (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers (conference ID 66932104). The webcast of the teleconference will be archived and available on Herbalife’s website.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is a global nutrition company that sells weight-management, nutrition, and personal care products intended to support a healthy lifestyle. Herbalife products are sold in more than 90 countries through and to a network of independent members. The company supports the Herbalife Family Foundation and its Casa Herbalife program to help bring good nutrition to children. Herbalife’s website contains a significant amount of information about Herbalife, including financial and other information for investors at http://ir.Herbalife.com. The company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

_____________________

1 See Schedule A – “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more detail.

2 Supplemental tables that include additional business metrics can be found at http://www.ir.herbalife.com.

3 Worldwide Average Active Sales Leaders may not equal the sum of the Average Active Sales Leaders in each region due to the calculation being an average of Sales Leaders active in a period, not a summation, and the fact that some sales leaders are active in more than one region but are counted only once in the worldwide amount.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, such as those disclosed or incorporated by reference in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

• our relationship with, and our ability to influence the actions of, our Members;

• improper action by our employees or Members in violation of applicable law;

• adverse publicity associated with our products or network marketing organisation, including our ability to comfort the marketplace and regulators regarding our compliance with applicable laws;

• changing consumer preferences and demands;

• our reliance upon, or the loss or departure of any member of, our senior management team which could negatively impact our Member relations and operating results;

• the competitive nature of our business;

• regulatory matters governing our products, including potential governmental or regulatory actions concerning the safety or efficacy of our products and network marketing program, including the direct selling market in which we operate;

• legal challenges to our network marketing program;

• risks associated with operating internationally and the effect of economic factors, including foreign exchange, inflation, disruptions or conflicts with our third party importers, pricing and currency devaluation risks, especially in countries such as Venezuela;

• uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties, value added taxes, and other tax regulations, and changes thereto;

• uncertainties relating to interpretation and enforcement of legislation in China governing direct selling;

• uncertainties relating to the interpretation, enforcement or amendment of legislation in India governing direct selling;

• our inability to obtain the necessary licenses to expand our direct selling business in China;

• adverse changes in the Chinese economy, Chinese legal system or Chinese governmental policies;

• our dependence on increased penetration of existing markets;

• contractual limitations on our ability to expand our business;

• our reliance on our information technology infrastructure and outside manufacturers;

• the sufficiency of trademarks and other intellectual property rights;

• product concentration;

• changes in tax laws, treaties or regulations, or their interpretation;

• taxation relating to our Members;

• product liability claims;

• whether we will purchase any of our shares in the open markets or otherwise; and

• share price volatility related to, among other things, speculative trading and certain traders shorting our common shares.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:

Herbalife Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2014 6/30/2013 6/30/2014 6/30/2013 North America $ 250,601 $ 247,564 $ 498,461 $ 469,037 Mexico 148,658 145,638 291,321 278,527 South and Central America 203,352 222,362 447,974 441,877 EMEA 227,254 186,286 438,506 355,871 Asia Pacific 306,307 299,240 586,687 610,986 China 170,028 118,149 305,900 186,588 Worldwide net sales 1,306,200 1,219,239 2,568,849 2,342,886 Cost of Sales 257,221 247,224 508,386 473,201 Gross Profit 1,048,979 972,015 2,060,463 1,869,685 Royalty Overrides 390,774 379,551 772,593 743,580 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (1) 461,917 400,107 963,979 764,827 Operating Income 196,288 192,357 323,891 361,278 Interest Expense, net 21,406 5,559 36,367 10,932 Other Expense, net (1) – – 3,161 – Income before income taxes 174,882 186,798 284,363 350,346 Income Taxes 55,350 43,636 90,203 88,311 Net Income 119,532 143,162 194,160 262,035 Basic Shares 86,113 102,993 90,732 103,551 Diluted Shares 91,172 107,083 95,934 107,589 Basic EPS $ 1.39 $ 1.39 $ 2.14 $ 2.53 Diluted EPS $ 1.31 $ 1.34 $ 2.02 $ 2.44 Dividends declared per share $ – $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.60 (1) As discussed in Note 2 of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2014, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses and Other Expense, net for the six months ended June 30, 2014 includes an $US89.5 million pre-tax unfavorable impact related to the remeasurement of Venezuela Bolivar-denominated assets and liabilities at the SICAD I rate.

Herbalife Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) Jun 30, Dec 31, 2014 2013 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash & cash equivalents $ 773,517 $ 972,974 Receivables, net 103,782 100,326 Inventories 343,447 351,201 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 206,654 148,774 Deferred income taxes 67,389 69,845 Total Current Assets 1,494,789 1,643,120 Property, net 363,165 318,860 Deferred compensation plan assets 27,597 26,821 Deferred financing cost, net 25,677 4,896 Other assets 108,358 63,713 Marketing related intangibles and other intangible assets, net 310,608 310,801 Goodwill 105,490 105,490 Total Assets $ 2,435,684 $ 2,473,701 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 97,065 $ 82,665 Royalty overrides 253,261 266,952 Accrued compensation 89,358 111,905 Accrued expenses 287,516 267,501 Current portion of long-term debt 93,751 81,250 Advance sales deposits 88,071 68,079 Income taxes payable 33,344 43,826 Total Current Liabilities 942,366 922,178 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,744,236 850,019 Deferred compensation plan liability 41,795 37,226 Deferred income taxes 59,952 66,026 Other non-current liabilities 51,403 46,806 Total Liabilities 2,839,752 1,922,255 Contingencies Shareholders’ (deficit) equity: Common shares 92 101 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 398,436 323,860 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,657 ) (19,794 ) (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (779,939 ) 247,279 Total Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity (404,068 ) 551,446 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity $ 2,435,684 $ 2,473,701

Herbalife Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended 6/30/2014 6/30/2013 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 194,160 $ 262,035 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,776 42,310 Excess tax benefits from share-based payment arrangements (6,693 ) (15 ) Share-based compensation expenses 23,398 15,253 Non-cash interest expense 19,021 1,295 Deferred income taxes (7,838 ) (7,939 ) Inventory write-downs 12,373 10,448 Unrealized foreign exchange transaction loss (gain) 2,532 (44 ) Foreign exchange loss relating to Venezuela 86,108 15,116 Other 3,717 (674 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,163 ) (312 ) Inventories (2,409 ) (14,094 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (50,669 ) (13,150 ) Other assets (4,642 ) (534 ) Accounts payable 13,038 4,586 Royalty overrides (12,113 ) (2,051 ) Accrued expenses and accrued compensation 16,661 43,761 Advance sales deposits 20,915 4,481 Income taxes (8,158 ) (12,546 ) Deferred compensation plan liability 4,569 3,527 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 347,583 351,453 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (105,482 ) (56,048 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 11 33 Investments in Venezuelan bonds (7,588 ) – NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (113,059 ) (56,015 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (30,400 ) (61,823 ) Dividends received 3,416 – Payments for Capped Call Transactions (123,825 ) – Borrowings from senior secured credit facility and other debt – 513,227 Proceeds from senior convertible notes 1,150,000 – Principal payments on senior secured credit facility and other debt (37,500 ) (38,250 ) Issuance costs relating to long-term debt and senior convertible notes (28,927 ) – Share repurchases (1,277,929 ) (165,726 ) Excess tax benefits from share-based payment arrangements 6,693 15 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,039 971 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (336,433 ) 248,414 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (97,548 ) (27,683 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (199,457 ) 516,169 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 972,974 333,534 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD 773,517 849,703 CASH PAID DURING THE PERIOD Interest paid $ 14,417 $ 12,004 Income taxes paid $ 109,337 $ 117,120 NON CASH ACTIVITIES Accrued capital expenditures $ 13,090 $ 8,040

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

SCHEDULE A: RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and unreviewed), (Dollars in Thousand, Except Per Share Data)

In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in the tables below adjusted results that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as “non-GAAP financial measures.” Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors in analysing period to period comparisons of the Company’s results.

The following is a reconciliation of net income, presented and reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, to net income adjusted for certain items: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2014 6/30/2013 6/30/2014 6/30/2013 (in thousands) Net income, as reported $ 119,532 $ 143,162 $ 194,160 $ 262,035 Remeasurement loss relating to Venezuela (1)(2) 2,558 (2,217 ) 69,160 8,307 Expenses incurred responding to attacks on the Company’s business model (1)(3) 5,609 7,125 8,916 15,104 Expenses incurred for the re-audit of 2010 to 2012 financial statements (1)(4) – 2,661 – 2,661 Expenses related to the FTC inquiry (1)(5) 3,095 – 3,765 – Expenses incurred for the recovery of costs associated with the re-audit (1) 411 – 411 – Non-cash interest expense and amortization of non-cash issuance costs (6) 10,166 – 16,009 – Net income, as adjusted $ 141,371 $ 150,731 $ 292,421 $ 288,107 The following is a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share, presented and reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, to diluted earnings per share adjusted for certain items: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2014 6/30/2013 6/30/2014 6/30/2013 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.31 $ 1.34 $ 2.02 $ 2.44 Remeasurement loss relating to Venezuela (1)(2) 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.72 0.08 Expenses incurred responding to attacks on the Company’s business model (1)(3) 0.06 0.07 0.09 0.14 Expenses incurred for the re-audit of 2010 to 2012 financial statements (1)(4) – 0.02 – 0.02 Expenses related to the FTC inquiry (1)(5) 0.03 – 0.04 – Expenses incurred for the recovery of costs associated with the re-audit (1) – – – – Non-cash interest expense and amortization of non-cash issuance costs (6) 0.11 – 0.17 – Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (7) $ 1.55 $ 1.41 $ 3.05 $ 2.68 (1) Based on interim income tax reporting rules, these expenses are not considered discrete items. As a result, the Company’s full year effective tax rate is impacted by these items. When applying the full year effective tax rate to year-to-date income, the Company’s year-to-date tax provision recorded with respect to these non-GAAP adjustments is different from the forecasted full-year tax provision impact of these items. As a consequence, adjustments to the year-to-date and quarterly tax impacts will be recorded as the adjusted full year effective tax rate is applied to income in subsequent periods. Additionally, adjustments to items unrelated to these non-GAAP adjustments may have an effect on the income tax impact of these non-GAAP adjustments in subsequent periods. The Company plans to update the income tax impact of these items in subsequent interim reporting periods. (2) Net of ($2,349) and $US2,217 tax benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2014 and 2013, respectively; and net of $US20,318 and $US6,808 tax benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2014 and 2013, respectively. (3) Net of $US2,371 and $US953 tax benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2014 and 2013, respectively; and net of $US3,366 and $US2,468 tax benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2014 and 2013, respectively. (4) Net of $US796 tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2013. (5) Net of $US2,038 and $US2,278 tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2014. (6) Relates to non-cash expense on our convertible notes and prepaid forward share repurchase contract (7) Amounts may not total due to rounding.

