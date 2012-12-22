Herbalife Is Hosting An Analyst Day To Try To Rebut Ackman's Devastating Short Presentation

This just in from Herbalife after Bill Ackman’s brutal takedown presentation yesterday…



LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will host an analyst day the week of January 7th, 2013 to respond in detail to the distorted, outdated and inaccurate information contained in Pershing Square’s presentation. Further information to follow.

We put in a call to Herbalife this morning asking to specify exactly which information was “outdated” and where Ackman was “inaccurate.” We have not heard back yet.

Shares of Herbalife have nose dived since Ackman confirmed that he was short the company on Wednesday calling it a pyramid scheme.

