ACKMAN: 'Why Does Herbalife Have ATM Machines In Mexico?'

Julia La Roche

Activist investor Bill Ackman, who is shorting $1 billion worth of Herbalife stock, has just released 38 pages of 284 questions for the company.

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square, believes Herbalife is a pyramid scheme and has a price target of $0.

His list of questions for the company asks about retail sales, Herbalife distributors, research and development, etc. [.PDF].

And then this one… 

Herbalife ATM

Photo: Pershing Square

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.