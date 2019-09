As we wait for shares of Herbalife to reopen, following news that its auditor is resigning, you should really check out this great flowchart from Chartgirl, which chronicles every single event in the Herbalife saga.



Click the flowchart to get taken to a super-larger version.

Also follow @_chartgirl_ on Twitter.

