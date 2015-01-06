Herbalife is getting crushed.

In afternoon trade on Monday, shares of the multi-level marketing firm were down as much as 13% amid a terrible day for the stock market.

Most recently, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman appeared on Bloomberg TV in December to discuss his massive short position on the company, and as Business Insider’s Julia La Roche noted at the time, he appeared as confident in his position as he has in a long time.

Ackman told Bloomberg that he and his team uncovered an internal Herbalife video that he said shows deceptive recruiting practices.

And in 2014, Ackman had just a monster year.

Now 2015 is off to a great start.

