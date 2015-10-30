Herbalife just fired a massive shot at Bill Ackman in an epic one sentence press release

Bill Ackman is about to hold a call defending his position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

And ahead of this call, Herbalife, the nutritional supplement company Ackman is famously betting against and has called a pyramid scheme that will see its stock go to $US0, just took a massive shot at Ackman.

In a one sentence press release, Herbalife said:

“I hope Bill Ackman has done more research on Valeant than he did on Herbalife, Target, Borders and JC Penny,” said Alan Hoffman, executive vice president, global corporate affairs, Herbalife.

Brutal.

