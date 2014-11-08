Star Financial Reporter Herb Greenberg Is Leaving TheStreet.com For A New Research Firm

Financial journalist Herb Greenberg just announced on Facebook that he’s leaving TheStreet.com to join the newly formed short-focused firm GVB Financial Research.

Greenberg didn’t announce his new role, but said the only other employees will be Donn Vickrey, a former accounting professor who co-founded Gradient Analytics, and John Bossler, a former hedge fund portfolio manager who Greenberg said has been one of his sources for decades.

He will remain a contributor at CNBC.

“This move back to research will be a natural progression of what I’ve been doing much of my career,” wrote Greenberg, who was the senior stocks commentator at CNBC for three years before joining TheStreet.com

From 2008-2010, Greenberg took a hiatus from journalism to co-found and run Greenberg Meritz Research & Analytics. He’s also contributed to MarketWatch.com and The Wall Street Journal.

“I enjoy being part of running a business and, quite frankly, have missed it!” he wrote.

Here’s the full announcement from Greenberg:

Dear Friends and Colleagues, At the end of the year I’ll be leaving TheStreet to join forensic accountant Donn Vickrey and investigative research analyst John Bossler at the newly formed GVB Financial Research, an institutional short-oriented independent research firm. I thoroughly enjoyed working on Reality Check at TheStreet.com over the last year, and much of what I did on Reality Check laid the foundation for this next chapter. Reality Check, without question, has contained some of the best work of my career. The beauty of having spent a career in the news biz is that it sets you up to go in many different directions. This move back to research will be a natural progression of what I’ve been doing much of my career, including CNBC, The Street, MarketWatch and, until four years ago, GreenbergMeritz Research & Analytics. Plus, I enjoy being part of running a business and, quite frankly, have missed it! I’ve known Donn and John for years and can’t think of a better team with more experience, perspective and, perhaps most importantly, our collective instincts. Donn is a former accounting professor who co-founded Gradient Analytics and is unquestionably one of the top independent forensic analysts of publicly traded companies. In addition to doing deep-dive research, John has managed short-only assets and has been a hedge fund portfolio manager. He has also been a source of mine since the late 1990s. His work uncovering the fraud, Exide Battery — whose CEO went to prison — still sticks out as one of my favourites. I, of course, know how to report and tell the stories. Best of all, it will be just the three of us hashing out the ideas and doing the research. I will remain a contributor at CNBC. And thanks to TheStreet and my friend Jim Cramer for supporting me in work that I love: my passion for uncovering unique risk reward ideas. Onward….

