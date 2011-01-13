Herb Greenberg Explains Why He's So Pessimistic On For-Profit Education

Herb Greenberg has been extremely pessimistic on the for profit education names, like DeVry, Apollo Group, Strayer Education, Corinthian Colleges and others.



Greenberg, as well as many others, have long believed that students are not getting a good return on their investments for the cost of the tuition at these schools.

Many graduates are having trouble finding jobs, and having a for profit business model is not something many want to hear about when it comes to education.

Greenberg was asked about the Education Secretary Arne Duncan being negative on some of these companies practices, as well as whether we’ve reached in peak in U.S. enrollments.

Greenberg said that he had no idea whether this was a peak for enrollments or not, but that trends are starting to suggest that enrollment numbers have peaked. The recession is slowly but surely subsiding, and cheap and easy government money is starting to slowly fade away.

Greenberg specifically spoke about Apollo Group on Monday regarding enrollment issues.

— Roger Nachman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.