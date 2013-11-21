This Tiny Manhattan Park Has An Incredible Amount Of Good Food

Michael Kelley
Screen Shot 2013 11 19 at 7.19.20 PMMichael Kelley/Business Insider

30 of New York’s best food vendors are temporarily packed into a tiny park at Manhattan’s Greeley Square.

Broadway Bites, which runs through Nov. 24, is designed “to bring talented chefs and small, growing businesses to an area of the city that tends to favour chains.”

Booths are packed into Greeley Square (a small park between 32nd Street, 33rd Street, Broadway, and Sixth Avenue).

Each station has its own style, like the old-timey Sigmund's pretzel cart.

Vendors are encourage to experiment with new items.

The coffee and bagels look basic, but Gorilla Coffee is an organic micro-roast joint in Brooklyn and Bantam Bagels injects bagel balls with different cream cheeses.

The sliders from Slide are also a step up, with ingredients including fried chicken with cheddar waffles, lamb, smoked duck, and pink peppercorn tuna.

The fellas from Roberta's in Brooklyn brought an oven to cook their gourmet pizzas.

The Poffertjes Man serves mini Dutch pancakes.

Bangkok Bar makes Thai food in an eye-catching, four-foot wok.

MMM … Enfes makes traditional Turkish treats with stuffed handmade filo dough.

The Arancini Bros make Sicilian street food called Aranacini -- deep fried balls filled with Arborio rice and toppings.

There are several places that offer draft beer with their food, like The Cannibal (which also serves lots of meat).

Nunu brought an assortment wine to go with its chocolate, which uses Cocoa beans from a family farm in Eastern Colombia.

You'll find lots of fusion, like hot dogs with Chinese BBQ pork belly and onions from Asiadog ...

... customisable tacos with Indian flavours from Chutney ...

... and Japanese-inspired Teriyaki balls with local ingredients.

Jicama combines to Asian and Latin cuisines to make California street food such as raw spring rolls and Mexican drinking chocolate.

Seoul Lee Korean Barbecue serves everything from fried chicken wings to rice bowls to BBQ baguettes.

Charlito's Cocina uses Spanish techniques to cure meats, sausages, and cheeses by hand without using refrigeration and freezers ...

... and then puts them on Cuban-style panini.

American staples are also an option: Mason Jar NYC has barbecue, chicken and waffles, fried pickles.

Mayhem & Stout an assortment of braised meats on artisanal sandwiches.

Mrs. Dorsey's Kitchen delivers gourmet grilled cheese.

Red Hook Lobster Pound brings fresh Maine lobster dishes to the center of Midtown.

The soup, beer, and bratwurst at Dorrian's Winter Garden offered respite from the coming winter.

For desert there are Stuffed Artisan Cannoli ...

or candied bacon macaroons with maple cream cheese frosting from Macaron Parlour.

And there are items to take home, like the variety meatballs sauces from Mighty Balls.

But the best part of Broadway Bites is eating eclectic food in the heart of the city.

A feast is best followed by a stroll ...

