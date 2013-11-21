This Tiny Manhattan Park Has An Incredible Amount Of Good Food

30 of New York’s best food vendors are temporarily packed into a tiny park at Manhattan’s Greeley Square.
Broadway Bites, which runs through Nov. 24, is designed “to bring talented chefs and small, growing businesses to an area of the city that tends to favour chains.”
Booths are packed into Greeley Square (a small park between 32nd Street, 33rd Street, Broadway, and Sixth Avenue).
The coffee and bagels look basic, but Gorilla Coffee is an organic micro-roast joint in Brooklyn and Bantam Bagels injects bagel balls with different cream cheeses.
The sliders from Slide are also a step up, with ingredients including fried chicken with cheddar waffles, lamb, smoked duck, and pink peppercorn tuna.
The Arancini Bros make Sicilian street food called Aranacini -- deep fried balls filled with Arborio rice and toppings.
There are several places that offer draft beer with their food, like The Cannibal (which also serves lots of meat).
Nunu brought an assortment wine to go with its chocolate, which uses Cocoa beans from a family farm in Eastern Colombia.
Jicama combines to Asian and Latin cuisines to make California street food such as raw spring rolls and Mexican drinking chocolate.
Seoul Lee Korean Barbecue serves everything from fried chicken wings to rice bowls to BBQ baguettes.
Charlito's Cocina uses Spanish techniques to cure meats, sausages, and cheeses by hand without using refrigeration and freezers ...
American staples are also an option: Mason Jar NYC has barbecue, chicken and waffles, fried pickles.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.