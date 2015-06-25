Gaming's 'True Detective' is here, and you can play it on your phone right now

Playing the role of a crime investigator in video games tends to skew towards shoot first, ask questions later. In “Her Story,” there’s far more nuance — you’re tasked with watching interrogation tapes starring actress Viva Seifert. The cops interviewed her seven times, and you’ve got access to all their files. But will you get to the truth?

Here’s hoping you do! The game’s available today on the iTunes App Store and on the PC/Mac game service Steam; it costs $US5.

Produced By Corey Protin. Video Courtesy of Sam Barlow.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.