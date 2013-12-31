Here's How The Movie 'Her' Created The Most Believable Vision Of Our Future Yet

‘Her’ In ‘Her,’ all computers are controlled with touch, voice, and gestures — keyboards or mice are relics of the past.

Earlier this week, I got to see “Her,” the latest film by Spike Jonze, the director of mind-bending films like “Where The Wild Things Are” and “Adaptation.”

While I don’t want to ruin the plot for anyone, I will say that the story of Theodore Twombly (wonderfully played by Joaquin Phoenix) falling in love with his computer’s new operating system — a futuristic take on a Siri-like computerized assistant voiced by Scarlett Johansson — is incredibly romantic and probably the best science-fiction film released this decade.

What makes it so great as a piece of sci-fi is its realistic, subdued take on the technology of tomorrow. Set in what we can estimate is at least a decade in the future, the film presents a future where Siri, the Xbox’s Kinect motion sensor, and Google Glass are no longer novelties but commodified technologies — like the mouse today, they’ve been around for a while and no one marvels at the fact that they exist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.