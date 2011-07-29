Tampa Man Pleads Guilty To Selling A Military Drone On eBay

Photo: DoD

Henson Chua plead guilty in U.S. District court in Tampa today on charges of illegal arms sales and smuggling.According to Tampa bay Online, Chua was in Manila when he listed a three-foot long military Raven drone on eBay with an asking price of $13,000.



The sale was noticed by Special Operations Command (SOC) at MacDill Air Force Base, who tracked the drone to their arsenal through a partially visible bar code.

Federal agents paid for the plane using PayPal and discovered Chua was representing an unidentified Russian buyer.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.