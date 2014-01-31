Henry Waxman, Who Has Served In Congress For 40 Years, Is Retiring

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), who has served for 20 terms in Congress, will retire at the end of 2014, he told multiple publications on Thursday.

Waxman, 74, is a former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He is also a key ally of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, another California Democrat.

“At the end of this year, I would have been in Congress for 40 years,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “If there is a time for me to move on to another chapter in my life, I think this is the time to do it.

“I have run my last campaign,” he said.

Waxman’s congressional career began in 1975, when Gerald Ford was president. His congressional record has made him one of the most influential liberal lawmakers of the past few decades.

In 2010, Waxman helped craft and write the Affordable Care Act, which became one of the most defining legislative achievements of his career.

But perhaps the most memorable moment from his tenure in Congress came when, as chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, he summoned CEOs from seven major tobacco companies to Capitol Hill, where they swore under oath that they did not believe nicotine was addictive.

“For the past four decades, Congressman Henry Waxman’s name has been synonymous with responsible action, extraordinary legislative skill, passionate public service, and bold leadership on behalf of Los Angeles, California, and the American people,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Henry Waxman’s imprint can be found on legislation addressing some of our nation’s fundamental issues of health, environmental protection, sustainability, economic growth, and national security. He worked hand-in-hand with Members to seek solutions to these pressing challenges.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.