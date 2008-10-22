Henry Waxman: Esquire's New Pin-Up Boy

Esquire has named California representative Henry Waxman, otherwise known as the man who took Dick Fuld and his fellow Lehman-ites to task to what happened for their firm, as one of the 10 best members of Congress. (It’s part of a special Election 2008 feature, so don’t worry; they won’t put the sexiest staffer on Capitol Hill on an upcoming cover.)





Here’s why they think he’s such a star:

Someone must count the costs of this presidency, and Waxman has for years been the most consistent voice in Congress not just calling for Bush-administration malfeasance and constitutional vandalism to be investigated but — with his army of investigators — actually doing something about it. In that, he has been virtually alone.

Does he get your vote?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.