Henry Samueli, The OTHER Broadcom Billionaire, Selling Plane To Raise Cash

Henry Samueli, the Broadcom exec who has NOT been accused of keeping a cache of prostitutes and drugs in his house, is selling his private jet to try to raise cash while contemplating his next move.



Page Six: HENRY Samueli – the billionaire philanthropist whose offer to pay $12.2 million for perpetrating a stock-option scam at his Broadcom Corp., to which he pleaded guilty, was rejected in September – is trying to make money the old-fashioned way. He’s selling his private jet. Samueli is asking $28.5 million for his Gulfstream, which has languished on the market since August. Samueli founded chip manufacturer Broadcom with Henry Nicholas III, who’s currently under indictment for fraud and conspiracy and for stocking a “sex cave” under his Newport Beach home with prostitutes and cocaine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.