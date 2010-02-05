PUTTING THE SYSTEM ON TRIAL: Ken Lewis Will Call Paulson And Bernanke As Witnesses

Former Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis plans to call Henry Paulson and Ben Bernanke to the stand to defend himself of the civil fraud charges announced by New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo today.Charlie Gasparino breaks the news on The Daily Beast:

The defence team, led by former US Attorney Mary Joe White, hopes to get Paulson and Bernanke to reveal that Lewis did not mislead the government about BofA’s deteriorating financial condition in the aftermath of its Merrill Lynch deal.

Read the whole thing here.

BofA spokesman Robert Stickler told us this earlier today in response to the charges: “We find it regrettable and are disappointed that the NYAG has chosen to file these charges, which we believe are totally without merit.”

