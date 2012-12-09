Gorgeous, Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The New York City Ballet

Photo: Henry Leutwyler

Artist Henry Leutwyler has been collaborating with the New York City Ballet for four years, even receiving an unprecedented all-access backstage pass this past winter to photograph the dancers.From classes to rehearsals, opening to closing nights, Leutwyler was allowed to photograph the unguarded moments of the over 90 dancers in the company.



Now that his new book BALLET has been released and his images are on display at the New York’s Foley Gallery, we can finally peek behind the red velvet curtain, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.