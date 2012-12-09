Gorgeous, Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The New York City Ballet

Megan Willett
Photo: Henry Leutwyler

Artist Henry Leutwyler has been collaborating with the New York City Ballet for four years, even receiving an unprecedented all-access backstage pass this past winter to photograph the dancers.From classes to rehearsals, opening to closing nights, Leutwyler was allowed to photograph the unguarded moments of the over 90 dancers in the company.

Now that his new book BALLET has been released and his images are on display at the New York’s Foley Gallery, we can finally peek behind the red velvet curtain, too.

Founded in 1948, the New York City Ballet is the most famous ballet company in America.

It performs a total of 65 ballets each year.

It's the only ballet company in the country to have its own permanent costume shop.

10 employees are required to manage all of the costumes, fittings, and repairs that the NYCB requires.

Leutwyler was allowed access to the dancers' rehearsal sessions.

And into their backstage world. Here, two ballerinas repair their damaged pointe shoes.

Another group of dancers fix their tights and stretch while preparing to take the stage.

Leutwyler's black and white images showcase the movement and musculature of the dancers.

His long-exposure motion shots showcase the drama and action of the dance, like this one.

And this one.

But some of his photographs focus instead on a dancer's final moments before taking the stage, whether its a last minute shoe adjustment...

...or preparing for her big entrance.

