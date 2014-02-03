Gordon Gekko Is Sitting Next To Henry 'The Barbarian At The Gate' Kravis At The Super Bowl

screengrab from Fox Henry Kravis and Michael Douglas

If you were watching the Super Bowl, then you might’ve noticed this legendary image.

It’s of Henry Kravis sitting next to Michael Douglas.

Most people know Michael Douglas for his role as Gordon Gekko, the greedy villain of the iconic film “Wall Street” and the sequel “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.”

Kravis, on the other hand is a bit more obscure. He’s one of the K’s in the legendary private equity firm KKR, or Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts.

Kravis and KKR are behind some of the biggest private equity deals in history. They are also famous for their controversial leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco, a deal so controversial that it became the subject of the book and movie “Barbarians At The Gate.”

Is greed good? That may be up for debate. Greed, however, does get you great seats at the Super Bowl.

