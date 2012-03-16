GOLDMAN HEIR SPEAKS: Greg Smith Was Right, They Ruined My Great-Grandfather's Company

Marcus Goldman

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Henry Goldman III, the great-grandson of Goldman Sachs founder Marcus Goldman, says he agreed with Greg Smith’s New York Times op-ed criticising the firm’s predatory culture.”I thought it was spot on,” Goldman told Business Insider in an exclusive interview.



Now a semi-retired financial professional currently residing in Colorado Springs, Goldman said the culture had changed “for the worse” since the days when his family maintained direct control over the company.

He added that Smith’s views on Wall Street could be applied beyond Goldman.

“I thought the article was a reflection of Wall Street in general and ‘let buyer beware,'” he said.

And this is not just a topic he’s thinking about now. On the ‘predatory’ behaviour of Wall Street, Goldman added: “It’s certainly something friends of mine have discussed ad infinitum.”

Goldman said he has no investments with the firm.

SEE ALSO: FORMER GOLDMAN INTERN: This Is What It Was Like Working Under Greg Smith >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.