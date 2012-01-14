FORD'S MODEL-T, KENNEDY'S LINCOLN AND ROSA PARKS' BUS: A Preview Of The Driving America Exhibit At Detroit's Henry Ford Museum

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

In addition to all our time spent on the floor at the Detroit Auto Show, we were also fortunate enough to get a special preview of the new Driving America exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum.Ford hosted a preview dinner the night before the opening of the Auto Show which granted us all access to the exhibits held within. With cars and artifacts from over the last century, there was more than enough to keep everyone interested.



The diverse crowd ran the gamut from dedicated car writers to experts in sustainability and green tech and lifestyle bloggers to branding professionals.

Levels of car interest varied from fanatically obsessive to people who seemed like they may have never seen one before in their lives.

However, the evening at The Henry Ford had a little something for everyone on hand. History buffs saw some key parts of American history and green enthusiasts saw a number of fuel savers, but the real winners were the car nerds, who saw cars that could be considered heroes in the industry.

So what did we drool over?

Full disclosure: We would not be able to attend without Ford, who offered to fly us to Detroit and grant us access to the show as well as their design studios.

