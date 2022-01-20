The FBI raided Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home in Texas but hasn’t released a reason why yet

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about the United States-Mexico border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The FBI conducted a “court-authorized” raid on Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home in Laredo, Texas.

Cuellar’s office said he would “fully cooperate” in any federal investigation.

It’s unclear why the FBI raided the home.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted what it described as a “court-authorized” search on the Laredo, Texas, home of Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar. It’s unclear why the raid took place.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” FBI spokeswoman Roseanne Hughes confirmed in a statement to The Monitor and other outlets. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

The Monitor reported that “federal vehicles were seen with cases and other items taken from the congressman’s house as over two dozen agents filed in and out of the residence” throughout Wednesday afternoon. Agents and “several government vehicles” were also seen outside Cuellar’s campaign office, The Monitor said.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation,” Cuellar’s office said in a Wednesday statement to multiple media outlets. “He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

Cuellar has represented South Texas in Congress since 2005 and is known for his moderate stances on issues like immigration and abortion.

He will face a rematch against progressive primary challenger Jessica Cisneros in less than six weeks in Texas’ March 1 primaries. Cisneros, a public defender who ran against Cuellar in 2020, has been endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and groups including Justice Democrats, NARAL Pro-Choice, and EMILY’s List.