Superman star Henry Cavill was hanging out in Times Square and no one noticed him

Instagram/Henry Cavill Henry Cavill sitting in Times Square.

Maybe Superman doesn’t even need to the glasses disguise.

Henry Cavill, who first portrayed the superhero in 2013’s “Man of Steel” and is reprising the role in this month’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” went to Times Square in Manhattan dressed in a Superman shirt, and he says not a single person recognised him.

He first posted the video of his adventure in one of the world’s most recognisable tourist areas to his Instagtam account with the caption: “Dear doubter, The glasses are good enough. Regards, Superman.”



Cavill stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night to talk about his unrecognizability and why he decided to go to Times Square.

“There’s been so much doubt about the validity of Superman’s disguise, which is the glasses,” Cavill said. “I think it was a perfectly reasonable disguise, and so, I put it to the test.”

In fact, he wasn’t even wearing glasses.

While in Times Square, two people spoke to him: one to ask for directions to Grand Central Station, and one person who told him he couldn’t take photos in a particular location.

“[Superman] hides in plain sight,” Cavill said.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” hits theatres March 25.

Watch Cavill on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.