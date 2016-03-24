Henry Cavill made one important change to his Superman suit for 'Batman v Superman'

Lloyd Bishop/NBC Henry Cavill on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” marks the second time Henry Cavill has played the Man of Steel, and with that experience comes more knowledge of how to manoeuvre in tights and a cape.

While a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, Cavill revealed why he was more comfortable in the Superman costume this time around.

Talking to the costume designer he said, “The first suit was great and I loved it, but just creatively, I would really like to be able to pee this time. Whenever I choose.”

Cavill told Meyers that for “Man of Steel,” it took him about 15-20 minutes to get the suit off and use the bathroom, but the new suit was “a lot easier.”

So when you go to see “Batman v Superman,” just know at least Cavill didn’t have to hold it for hours while on set.

Watch the full clip here.



