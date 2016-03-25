Superman star Henry Cavill says he 'would love to' be the next James Bond

Though he’s a little busy playing Superman, Henry Cavill revealed on British late-night show “The Graham Norton Show” that he would be up for taking on another iconic character if the opportunity came up.

While on the show with his “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” castmates Ben Affleck and Amy Adams to promote the movie, Cavill was asked if he would consider taking over for Daniel Craig as James Bond. He didn’t shy away from his interest.

“Obviously I’m very busy with the Superman stuff but if there were any windows and they wanted me to do that kind of role it would be great and I would love to do it,” he told Norton on the episode that airs on Friday, according to Digital Spy.

So add Cavill to the long list of well-groomed actors who want to be the next Bond, which includes Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and Hugh Jackman.

Cavill did show off his spy skills as a CIA agent in last year’s “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” so it woudln’t be a stretch.

But after playing someone as notable as Superman, it might be hard for audiences to take him seriously as Bond.

