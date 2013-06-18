'Thor' Star Chris Hemsworth Gave Superman's Henry Cavill Advice For 'Man of Steel'

Playing a superhero on the big screen is like a rite of passage, a secret club for actors. Chris Hemsworth has already proven he’s got the muscle, brawn, and acting chops to conjure up a mean God of Thunder in Thor, The Avengers, and the upcoming Thor: The Dark World. So, if you were gearing up to play the comic book world’s most notorious and well-known character, why wouldn’t you want to seek his advice?
“I did briefly speak to Chris Hemsworth at Comic Con, who played Thor. I just walked up to him and said, ‘Mate, I wanted to say hi, my name is Henry, I’m playing Superman. What’s it like?'”
Apparently, Hemsworth responded, “Don’t worry about it. The fans are a lot more supportive than you think. They’re behind you the whole way, so just enjoy it.'”
“He’s a really nice bloke,” Cavill said.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.