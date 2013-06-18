'Thor' Star Chris Hemsworth Gave Superman's Henry Cavill Advice For 'Man of Steel'

Well, Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill recently dished to Shortlist magazine about his experience prepping for the role and revealed:

“I did briefly speak to Chris Hemsworth at Comic Con, who played Thor. I just walked up to him and said, ‘Mate, I wanted to say hi, my name is Henry, I’m playing Superman. What’s it like?'”

Apparently, Hemsworth responded, “Don’t worry about it. The fans are a lot more supportive than you think. They’re behind you the whole way, so just enjoy it.'”

“He’s a really nice bloke,” Cavill said.