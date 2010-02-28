Will behavioural Ad Targeting Kill Content Sites Like TechCrunch, Mashable, And Business Insider?

Will behavioural targeting kill content sites like this one? How are behavioural targeting companies – or social targeting – getting higher ROI for their customers? Will behavioural targeting and other audience-versus-content targeting take over the world?



Henry Blodget discusses these questions with Tom Phillips, President & CEO, Media6Degrees, an audience targeting company.



What does Media6Degrees do? What is social targeting?

What is a ‘massive social graph’?

How does context of ad serving matters?

What kind of content sites work for advertising?

The demographic stats are still important, but sociographics is growing strongly.

The information of how people use the Internet and how the connect in the digital realm is highly scalable and will replace demographics data for advertising.

