Zynga's New PR Nightmare: Kid Racks Up $1,400 Of Debt Playing FarmVille

Some 12-year old British kid just wiped out his own savings and loaded up his mother’s credit card playing Zynga’s supposedly free game “FarmVille,” says the Guardian.



The mum is up in arms.

Zynga refuses to refund the money because the kid knew what he was doing and because he lives under the mum’s roof. (And, to her credit, the mum doesn’t blame Zynga).

