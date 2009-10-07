Zuckerberg: How The Facebook "Project" Became A Business

Sponsored by:
Facebook was not a business when it first launched. In fact, its creator, Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg, says he emphatically did NOT want to build a business.
Mark was also not explicitly planning to take over the world.
But he did recognise that the online social network had an extraordinary potential–when it got a million pageviews in its first weeks of operation.
Once Facebook got rolling, Mark says, incorporating seemed the best way to focus and motivate everyone–so Facebook finally become a company. And Mark and his roommates took a “semester” off and moved to Silicon Valley. He never went back.
