Zuckerberg: How The Facebook "Project" Became A Business

Henry Blodget

Facebook was not a business when it first launched.  In fact, its creator, Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg, says he emphatically did NOT want to build a business. 

Mark was also not explicitly planning to take over the world.

But he did recognise that the online social network had an extraordinary potential–when it got a million pageviews in its first weeks of operation. 

Once Facebook got rolling, Mark says, incorporating seemed the best way to focus and motivate everyone–so Facebook finally become a company.  And Mark and his roommates took a “semester” off and moved to Silicon Valley.  He never went back.

We interviewed Mark Zuckerberg as part of our video series on Innovation, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.  The clips from the interview below cover Facebook’s transformation to a successful company:

  • The First Days Of Facebook: “I Did Not Want To Build A Company”
  • So When DID Facebook Become A Business?
  • How Facebook Rose To The Top

Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

